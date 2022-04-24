Here Are the Revised Nairobi Expressway Toll Rates

Kenya’s Sh88 billion project, the Nairobi Expressway, is nearing completion and motorists cannot wait to use it.
However, Kenyans looking to use the yet to be commissioned expressway will have to pay more after the government revised toll rates up, by 16 per cent.
The Ministry of Transport has increased the toll fees to reflect foreign exchange adjustments for dollar-denominated charges.
Read: How Motorists Will Access Nairobi Expressway
To access the road, motorists are required to physically register at the Nairobi Expressway Service Center on Mombasa Road at Cabanas.
Saloon cars using the expressway from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru exit in Westlands will now pay Sh360, up from Sh310.
Here are the new charges:
- James Gichuru to JKIA and Eastern bypass -360
- James Gichuru to Southern bypass -240
- James Gichuru to Capital Centre and Haile Selassie Avenue -180
- James Gichuru to Museum Hill -120
- Westlands to JKIA -300
- Westlands to Easter Bypass -240
- Westlands to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre -180
- Westlands to Museum Hill and Haile Selassie -120
- Museum Hill to JKIA and Eastern Bypass-240
- Museum Hill to Southern Bypass -180
- Museum Hill to Capital Centre and Haile Selassie -120
- Haile Selassie to JKIA -240
- Haile Selassie to Eastern Bypass -180
- Haile Selassie to Southern Bypass -120
- Haile Selassie to Capital Centre -120
- Haile Selassie to Museum Hill -120
- Haile Selassie to Westlands -120
- Capital Centre to JKIA -180
- Capital Centre to Eastern Bypass -180
- Capital Centre to Southern Bypass -120
- Capital Centre to Museum Hill -120
- Capital Centre to Westlands -180
- Capital Centre to James Gichuru -180
- Southern Bypass to JKIA -180
- Southern Bypass to Eastern Bypass -120
- Southern Bypass to Capital Centre -120
- Southern Bypass to Museum Hill -180
- Southern Bypass to Westlands -180
- Southern Bypass to James Gichuru -240
- Eastern Bypass to JKIA -120
- Eastern Bypass to Southern Bypass -120
- Eastern Bypass to Capital Centre -180
- Eastern Bypass to Museum Hill -240
- Eastern Bypass to Westlands -240
- Eastern Bypass to James Gichuru -300
- JKIA to Eastern Bypass – 120
- JKIA to Southern Bypass – 180
- JKIA to Capital Centre -180
- JKIA to Museum Hill – 240
- JKIA to Westlands – 300
- JKIA to James Gichuru – 300
- SGR to Eastern Bypass -120
- SGR to Southern Bypass -180
- SGR to Capital Centre -240
- SGR to Museuem Hill -300
- SGR to Capital Westlands -300
- SGR to James Gichuru -300
- Mlolongo to SGR -120
- Mlolongo to Eastern Bypass -180
- Mlolongo to Southern Bypass -240
- Mlolongo to Capital Centre -240
- Mlolongo to Museum Hill -300
- Mlolongo to Westlands -360
- Mlolongo to James Gichuru -360
Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu