Here Are the Revised Nairobi Expressway Toll Rates

Kenya’s Sh88 billion project, the Nairobi Expressway, is nearing completion and motorists cannot wait to use it.

However, Kenyans looking to use the yet to be commissioned expressway will have to pay more after the government revised toll rates up, by 16 per cent.

The Ministry of Transport has increased the toll fees to reflect foreign exchange adjustments for dollar-denominated charges.

To access the road, motorists are required to physically register at the Nairobi Expressway Service Center on Mombasa Road at Cabanas.

Saloon cars using the expressway from Mlolongo to the James Gichuru exit in Westlands will now pay Sh360, up from Sh310.

Here are the new charges:

James Gichuru to JKIA and Eastern bypass -360

James Gichuru to Southern bypass -240

James Gichuru to Capital Centre and Haile Selassie Avenue -180

James Gichuru to Museum Hill -120

Westlands to JKIA -300

to JKIA -300 Westlands to Easter Bypass -240

Westlands to Southern Bypass and Capital Centre -180

Westlands to Museum Hill and Haile Selassie -120

Museum Hill to JKIA and Eastern Bypass-240

Museum Hill to Southern Bypass -180

Museum Hill to Capital Centre and Haile Selassie -120

Haile Selassie to JKIA -240

to JKIA -240 Haile Selassie to Eastern Bypass -180

Haile Selassie to Southern Bypass -120

Haile Selassie to Capital Centre -120

Haile Selassie to Museum Hill -120

Haile Selassie to Westlands -120

Capital Centre to JKIA -180

to JKIA -180 Capital Centre to Eastern Bypass -180

Capital Centre to Southern Bypass -120

Capital Centre to Museum Hill -120

Capital Centre to Westlands -180

Capital Centre to James Gichuru -180

Southern Bypass to JKIA -180

to JKIA -180 Southern Bypass to Eastern Bypass -120

Southern Bypass to Capital Centre -120

Southern Bypass to Museum Hill -180

Southern Bypass to Westlands -180

Southern Bypass to James Gichuru -240

Eastern Bypass to JKIA -120

to JKIA -120 Eastern Bypass to Southern Bypass -120

Eastern Bypass to Capital Centre -180

Eastern Bypass to Museum Hill -240

Eastern Bypass to Westlands -240

Eastern Bypass to James Gichuru -300

JKIA to Eastern Bypass – 120

to Eastern Bypass – 120 JKIA to Southern Bypass – 180

JKIA to Capital Centre -180

JKIA to Museum Hill – 240

JKIA to Westlands – 300

JKIA to James Gichuru – 300

SGR to Eastern Bypass -120

to Eastern Bypass -120 SGR to Southern Bypass -180

SGR to Capital Centre -240

SGR to Museuem Hill -300

SGR to Capital Westlands -300

SGR to James Gichuru -300

Mlolongo to SGR -120

to SGR -120 Mlolongo to Eastern Bypass -180

Mlolongo to Southern Bypass -240

Mlolongo to Capital Centre -240

Mlolongo to Museum Hill -300

Mlolongo to Westlands -360

Mlolongo to James Gichuru -360

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup the money through toll fees.

