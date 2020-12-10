Retiring Prison Officers To Be Replaced By Cadets, CS Fred Matiang’i Says

Moving forward retiring prison officers will only be replaced by cadets, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said on Thursday.

The CS said the move is aimed at enhancing professionalism in the Kenya Prison Service (KPS).

Matiang’i made the remarks during the official opening ceremony for 160 graduate cadets initial training course at the Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC) in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The 13 months program, the first of its kind in the service, will see diverse participants equipped with the right attitude and skills to produce bold, adaptive leaders capable of operating in complex environments and execute any mission.

The CS was accompanied by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Correctional Service PS Zainab Hussein and the Commissioner-General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo.

