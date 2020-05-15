Retired Supreme Court Judge Ojwang Lands Gov’t Job As Energy Regulatory Authority Board Chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed retired Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang as chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) board.

President Kenyatta, in a gazette notice dated May 13, appointed Prof Ojwang to the position on a four-year term.

Ojwang is on the list of other individuals who have landed state jobs this week including former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, who Uhuru appointed Chairperson of the National Transport And Safety Authority (NTSA) board.

The President also named former JKUAT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mabel Imbiga chair of the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) board.

Read: Uhuru Appoints Ex-Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo Chairperson Of NTSA Board

Prof Ojwang retired in February this year after attaining the mandatory 70 years retirement age having served in the Judiciary for 16 years.

Months before his exit he had been declared innocent by a tribunal formed by the President to probe his conduct.

The investigation into the conduct of Justice Ojwang was initiated in response to a request by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) made on March 19, 2019. He was suspended the following month.

Thie judge was accused of gross misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of judicial code of conduct for failing to disclose his close relations with Migori County Governor Okoth Obado when he handled a case which involved the governor.

Read Also: Uhuru Reinstates Justice Jackton Ojwang After Tribunal Found Him Innocent On All Graft Charges

It was alleged that Justice Ojwang’ authored a judgment regarding which related to interests in the Sony Sugar-belt area and in return was rewarded by Obado.

The complainant said Governor Obado had caused a road leading to the Judge’s home to be tarmacked as a reward.

The complaint said the governor refurbished the road to the judge’s private home on the outskirts of Migori town.

The judge, however, defended himself saying he was not part of the bench that determined the case.

Read Also: Relief For Justice Ojwang As Tribunal Finds Him Innocent

The tribunal Chaired by Court of Appeal Judge Alnasir Visram ruled the petition against the judge was filed irregularly and was unfair.

In its findings, the tribunal said that the evidence presented against the judge did not meet the threshold to warrant his removal from the bench.

“After adducing and analysing all the allegations made against the Honourable Justice, the unanimous verdict is that the Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Jackton Ojwang is innocent of all the allegations made against him and that he should resume his duties immediately,” a report presented to President Kenyatta in August last year read in part.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu