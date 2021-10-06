Retired Military Officer Among Uhuru’s EACC Commissioner Nominees

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated retired KDF Colonel Alfred Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru to fill positions at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The positions fell vacant following the surprise resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia in September.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has today, 1st September 2021, received and accepted the resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Mrs Rose Mghoi Macharia as Commisioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” State House tweeted on September 1.

Read: State House Confirms Resignation of Two EACC Commissioners

In an announcement read by the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, the head of state asked members to vet the two who were among the 21 shortlisted candidates.

On September 22, the public service commission shortlisted the following candidates: former NTV presenter Richard Chacha, John Kirui, Joan Machayo, Lawrence Nyalle, Halima Shuria, Enock Kinara, Rukia Atikiya, Elizabeth Munene-Muchane, Nancy Karimi, and Abdiaziz Sheikh Maad.

Others were; Faith Waigwa, Adan Bulle, Mary Mwongeli Ndeto, Florence Muinde, Lucy Kinuthia, Richard Odour, Monica Muiru, Paul Lenkume, Stellah Onyiego, Alfred Mshimba and Abdihafid Abdullahi Yarrow.

Read Also: EACC Puts MPs Waluke, Barasa on the Spot for “Misusing” Military Titles

The retired military officer joins a growing list of retired and active military men that the head of state has considered for civilian jobs.

Also serving in government are; former Chief of Defence Forces General (Rtd) Samson Mwathethe, chairman KenGen board, ex-KDF soldier Twalib Mubarak, EACC CEO and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...