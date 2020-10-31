Resumption Of KQ Flights To New York City Pushed To November 29 Over Increased Cancellation Of Bookings

Kenya’s national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has pushed back resumption of flights to New York City, US.

In a statement, the carrier said the delay was occasioned by the continued cancellation of flights.

The flights that were supposed to resume today, October 31, will return on November 29.

“We regret to announce that due to increased cancellations of flight bookings to New York City, we have pushed back the resumption of our service to this destination to 29th November,” the statement reads in part.

“We greatly appreciate the interest and support of our customers who had booked with us and have made alternative arrangements for their travel,” KQ management said while apologizing for the inconvenience caused.

We invite you to read the attached announcement regarding the resumption of our NBO – NYC route. pic.twitter.com/Mky9RA6Qeb — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) October 31, 2020

Flights to the destination had been put on hold for seven months due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

On Wednesday, KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka said, “We are resuming the New York route on 31st (Saturday) with the first flight so far recording a 40 per cent cabin load.”

The carrier was going to operate two weekly flights (Wednesdays and Sundays) on the Nairobi-New York route and later increase the frequency to three times a week (Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu