Restaurant Owners To Pay Between Sh2,000 and Sh4,000 For Staff COVID-19 Tests – CS Kagwe

Restaurant owners will pay between Sh2,000 and Sh4,000 for staff to get tested for COVID-19.

Speaking to lawmakers at the National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said public hospitals will carry out the tests for the above mentioned prices.

This was after hoteliers indicated that testing was too expensive.

For example, Nairobi Hospital will conduct the coronavirus tests for Sh10,000.

Other hospitals have set the price at Sh13,000.

While the reopening of restaurants could mean more cases of COVID-19, the CS said the move will ensure jobs are saved.

“It is an economic measure which has advantages. This is an attempt to keep the economy working even as we respond to the pandemic,” Kagwe said.

As the government seeks to slowly reopen the economy, food joints will be required to comply with laid down guidelines by the ministry of health.

Owners will have to apply for fresh permits and undergo inspection.

On Tuesday, acting Director of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria urged hotel owners to download Form A from the Ministry of Health website and fill it.

The form will then be submitted submit to the County Public Health Officer in charge of food safety as they await formal inspection.

“We urge a lot of patience for the operators as they get inspected to not open until they’re fully licensed. You must provide evidence that all the workers in that facility have gone through medical screening and have tested negative for Covid-19 at a laboratory designated by the government, and only commence operations upon receipt of a permit,” he said.

Other precautionary measures include limiting the number of customers to 4 people for every 10 square metres and spacing tables at least 1.5 metres apart.

Restaurants and eateries must install a contact free thermometer and ensure that every person entering the premises has his/her body temperature taken.

Patrons with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed entry into the premises, and the premises shall immediately notify the Ministry of Health.

The establishments will operate between 5 am and 4 pm.

