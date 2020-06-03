Residents Want Chinese Construction Company Charged After Three Girls Drowned In Abandoned Quarry

A Chinese construction company is on the spot after three girls drowned in an abandoned quarry in Uasin Gishu County.

The Chinese company which is constructing the Eldoret-Malaba highway is faulted for abandoning the quarry and leaving it unsecured hence a risk to residents.

According to a local publication, the three girls aged between five and nine years were reported to have lost their lives on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 while attempting to swim.

Area residents have appealed to the government to charge the construction for negligence that led to the girls losing their lives.

Read: 285 Kenyans Killed In Floods, More Than 800,000 Others Affected – CS Wamalwa

“We are saddened because there were three children who were herding cattle and in the process drowned. Their parents did not even know their children had drowned. Our biggest challenge was lack of divers in the county who would have come in handy in the rescue mission,” a resident is quoted.

Apparently, the bodies of the girls were found later in the evening since there were no rescuers in sight to come to their aid.

Last week, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa announced that 285 Kenyans had lost their lives due to floods with those affected rising to 810,655.

Read Also: One Police Officer Dead, 7 Others Missing Following Flash Floods In Baringo

The CS further warned that the situation might get worse due to heavy rain experienced in the country that are filing up dams.

“With rains going on and our dams filling (up), it means more will be affected. We are urging people in flood-prone areas, mudslide prone areas to move to higher grounds,” he said.

The met department also predicted rainfall of between 20-50 mm in parts of Nyamira, Kisii, Migori, Homa Bay and Kisumu.

Others included; Nandi, Siaya, Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Mt. Kenya and coastal counties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu