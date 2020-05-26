Residents In Nairobi’s Informal Settlements To Benefit From Safaricom Foundation Funded Water Projects

An estimated 90,000 people in Korogocho, Kawangware, Kibra and Mathare are set to benefit from Safaricom Foundation funded water projects geared towards prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The water projects are being implemented in partnership with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Provide International and Ushirika School at a cost of over Ksh5.7 million.

The project with SHOFCO involves provision of clean water supply for 45 days in Kibra, Mathare and Kawangware as well as cash transfers to 500 vulnerable families.

Additionally, in partnership with Ushirika School, the Foundation installed a 10,000 litre water tank targeting Laini Saba residents in Kibra. Three water points have also been set up to also ensure that vendors at the nearby Biashara market offer their services in hygienic conditions.

In Korogocho, the Foundation has worked with Provide International to install nine 3,000 litre water tanks targeting all the nine villages within the area. At least 50 handwashing areas have been set up to promote hygiene.

The United Nations Development Programme estimates that close to 21 million people especially in rural and urban slums in Kenya lack access to clean, safe water leaving them to rely on unimproved water sources. Additionally, 35.5 million Kenyans use unimproved sanitation solutions, with majority especially in the slums relying on secondary vendors whose sources may be contaminated.

Safaricom has already donated Ksh200 Million through the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations towards providing Cash transfers for food to support vulnerable communities as well as thermal cameras worth Ksh10 million to the Ministry of Health installed in various border entry points.

The Foundation has also supported Uasin Gishu and Mombasa Counties with personal protective equipment for health workers while students in Kawangware and Dandora received devices for e-learning purposes. The Foundation has also partnered with Scope International to set up sanitation booths in 6 Counties in Nyanza and Western.

