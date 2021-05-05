Residents Decry Recurrent Foot-and-mouth Disease in Narok County

Residents of Narok County have decried the recurrent foot-and-mouth disease that broke out since February.

According to the residents, the outbreak has affected the dairy cattle which has further resulted in secondary infections.

Appearing virtually before the Senate committee on Monday, Agriculture CS Peter Munya revealed that some odd cases had been reported in areas neighboring Transmara.

The CS revealed that the disease is mainly affecting cattle with a high mortality rate witnessed in calved. Further, Zebus and Sahiwal crosses are asymptomatic but can transmit the disease to susceptible improved herds.

“Some livestock breeding farms in Transmara have been severely affected by the outbreak. At Keyian farm the outbreak was reported in February. It keeps both dairy and beef cattle and is a breeding farm for pedigree Sahiwals for Kalro,” Munya said.

Addressing this, the CS said vaccination was ongoing with various samples yet to be distributed in the affected counties.

“Vaccination is ongoing and the ministry and the Narok county government have procured 110,000 doses of FMD from KEVEVAPI— Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute— through the Resilience Project,” the CS added.

Last month, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced that desert locusts that invaded 25 counties in Kenya had been contained in all the devolved units except Samburu.

The United Nations agency said that the only known group of swarms is currently in Barsaloi area, Samburu County.

“The team is conducting surveys for any unspotted swarms. Otherwise, the rest of the affected counties are now locust-free. We remain vigilant, & have also upscaled livelihood recovery,” FAO said in a tweet.

Early in April, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna announced the fight against the locusts had been successful, revealing that the locusts would be effectively contained by mid-April.

