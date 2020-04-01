Research And Give Us Cure For Covid-19 – Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua Challenges Kenyan Scientists – Video

Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua has faulted Kenyan scientists and professors for just idling waiting for scientists in other parts of the world to find the cure for coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a video shared online, Dr Mutua says that Kenyan researchers should stop relying on foreign solutions, and develop our own.

“We must start thinking that Kenya or East Africa, we are the only ones in the world and we have the pandemic here. Will it kill us all? We must find our home-grown solution. We have herbal medicine, which cures almost all diseases. Why can’t we get to the labs and work. If you want funding tell us we fund you because some of you will say they have no money,” he said.

According to Mutua, most Kenyan researchers are not doing anything to find the cure, and most of them could be just at home doing nothing.

Read: KEBS Raids Outlets Selling Fake Sanitizers in Nairobi

“Are you sitting in the lab trying to come up with a cure for Covid-19 or you are just seated at home? Because we have very educated people here with papers, they teach people until they get PHDs. Professor mzima, where are you? Where is the solution you are giving to the world? Or are you seated here waiting for other countries to come up with a cure then import them here?” he posed.

What are our scientists and professors doing? Waiting for others to find a cure for Covid-19? Aiiiiiiiii. pic.twitter.com/Ej3wJK2KgH — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) April 1, 2020

Kenya has a total of 59 Covid-19 infections, one death and one recovery.

According to the World Health Organisation, there is no known cure for Covid-19.

Scientists have indicated that the earliest a vaccine for coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, can be developed is after one year.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu