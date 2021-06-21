Rescue Operations Ongoing In Kangemi After A Bridge Collapsed – Video

Rescue operations are ongoing in Kangemi after a bridge under construction collapsed.

So far, four people have been rescued and several others still trapped under the soil where the bridge collapsed on James Gichuru-Rironi Road in Westlands.

“Two people have been taken to Eagle Nursing Home Medical and Health in Westlands, but the excavators are still at the scene, we do not know if there are still more people,” a witness quoted by The Standard said.

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu