Rescue Efforts Underway at JKIA Following “Aircraft Incident”

Rescue efforts are underway at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following what the authorities are referring to as an “aircraft incident.”

Through their official social media accounts, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said that emergency responders were on the ground evacuating passengers.

“An aircraft overflying Nairobi encountered an incident at JKIA this morning. Immediate rescue operations are underway, led by our dedicated emergency response teams. We are working closely with authorities as we prioritize the safety of all involved,” KAA tweeted.

UPDATE

KAA has issued a notice informing Kenyans that the operation was just but a “fire drill”.

“The primary objective of this exercise was to test and evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of the airport’s emergency response procedures, coordination among various agencies, and the overall readiness of the airport’s personnel,” the authority said.

Social media users had expressed concern about the situation at JKIA an hour earlier, pointing to a cloud of smoke that was billowing above the airport.

