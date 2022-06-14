Kenyan Athlete Rerimoi Barsitei Languishing In Mexican Prison Cries For Help

Rerimoi Barsitei has been languishing in a jail in Mexico since last year February following his arrest alongside Mexican athletes he was hosting.

The 2020 Culiacan Marathon champion does not speak Spanish, the dominant language in Mexico, and his letters to the Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC for help, have not bore fruit.

Kenya is accredited to Mexico from its embassy in Washington, D.C., United States.

A source close to the athlete to Athletics.co.ke that Rerimoi is yet to record a statement, and hence his fate is unclear.

Barsitei hails from Keturwo, Barwesa ward, Baringo County.

