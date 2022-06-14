in SPORTS

Kenyan Athlete Rerimoi Barsitei Languishing In Mexican Prison Cries For Help

Rerimoi Barsitei
Kenyan Athlete Rerimoi Barsitei. [Courtesy]

Rerimoi Barsitei has been languishing in a jail in Mexico since last year February following his arrest alongside Mexican athletes he was hosting.

The 2020 Culiacan Marathon champion does not speak Spanish, the dominant language in Mexico, and his letters to the Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC for help, have not bore fruit.

Kenya is accredited to Mexico from its embassy in Washington, D.C., United States.

A source close to the athlete to Athletics.co.ke that Rerimoi is yet to record a statement, and hence his fate is unclear.

Barsitei hails from Keturwo, Barwesa ward, Baringo County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

MexicoRerimoi Barsitei

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

rongai robbery

Police Arrest Suspect in Rongai Home Burglary
Police car

Detectives Trailing Woman Who Drove Off With Lover’s Car, Sh700,000 After A Night Out