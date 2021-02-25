Reprieve for Tout Who Confessed to Smoking Bhang for BBI Insight In Disturbance Case

Wycliffe Orinda, the tout who last month left a Nairobi court in stitches after he confessed to smoking bhang to understand the Building Bridges Initiative Bill better, can now breathe easy after regaining his freedom.

Orinda, who was charged with creating disturbance, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years probation by Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Probation is a type of criminal sentence that allows an offender to remain in the community as opposed to being in jail.

One of the conditions the 31-year-old was given for his release from custody is to report to his area chief to run errands for the three-year period.

Orinda told the court that that he is a preacher and will spread love and peace if released.

He was arraigned in court on January 12 and charged with causing disturbance after he stormed his wife’s work place at Revlon Plaza in Nairobi.

While pleading guilty to the offense, Orinda said he only caused the disturbance because he wanted to see his children.

He has three children with Caroline Wambui, who is aged 43.

In the now viral video, Orinda also confessed his love for alcohol, which he claimed made “older” women look attractive.

“I admit I created a disturbance at Caroline Wambui’s place of work and if it was not for drinking alcohol, I could not have met my wife who is older , Orinda told the court.

Further in his defence, the accused said he used to live with Caroline and their children in Eastleigh, Nairobi but she conspired to have him arrested and taken to Industrial Area Remand after he lost his job.

