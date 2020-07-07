Reprieve For Senator Malala As Parties Registrar Declines To Approve Expulsion From ANC

The office of the Registrar of Political Parties has declined to approve a request by the Amani National Congress (ANC) party to expel Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala over gross misconduct.

In a letter addressed to ANC dated June 6, Anne Nderitu, the Registrar of Political Parties, stated that disciplinary proceedings that led to the expulsion of the Senator were not concluded within the stipulated timelines under Article 49 of the ANC Party Constitution.

The registrar further noted that the National Governing Council did not approve the Disciplinary Committee as reconstituted by the NEC in line with Article 46 (1)(d)(ii) of the ANC Party constitution.

The Musalia Mudavadi party’s governing council had on June 26 adopted the party’s disciplinary committee resolution to expel Malala over his utterances during the ODM’s Kibra by-election campaigns last year.

The party’s disciplinary committee had in November last year suspended and summoned Senator Malala to appear and respond to charges made against him over the remarks.

“…your utterances, and activities at the political rally convened by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) at Kibra on October 27, 2019, prejudiced the integrity and reputation of the ANC Party, its members, and employees,” the committee told the legislator.

The Senator, however, failed to respond to the charges and refused to appear before the committee to defend himself hence their decision to expel him.

The senator has on various occasions differed with Mudavadi on matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He is also presumed to have defected to Raila Odinga-led ODM after he supported their Kibra MP aspirant.

At the time, ANC had fielded Eliud Owalo, who was previously Odinga’s advisor.

