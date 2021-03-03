Reprieve For Nairobi Motorists As Court Extends Orders Stopping Parking Fees Increment

The High Court in Nairobi has extended orders barring the County’s leadership from increasing parking fees from Sh200 to Sh400.

The temporary order issued on Wednesday by Justice Anthony Mrima will be in place until April 21 when a case challenging the hiking of the fees will be heard.

Justice Mrima extended the orders following a plea by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and Matatu Owners Association.

Cofek moved to court in December 2019 to challenge a move by City Hall to double the parking fee within the Central Business District (CBD).

Through city lawyer Henry Karauka, Cofek said the move by then Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko was unconstitutional as proper public participation had not been conducted.

Read: Cofek Sues City Hall Over ‘Unreasonable’ Hiked Parking Fee

The decision, Cofek said, will adversely affect commuters, currently dealing with harsh economic times.

“The Nairobi county’s decision to increase parking fees and other charges will adversely affect consumers seeking transport and parking services within the county government. The action by the Nairobi city county will worsen the current high cost of living,” read the court papers.

Terming the notice as unreasonable, punitive, untenable, unfair and illegal, Cofek argued that Kenyans are not ready for the rushed decision.

Read Also: Governor Sonko Reclaims 200 Parking Slots From Grabbers

“ That it is the responsibility of the Nairobi city county to ensure that motorist pay reasonable and fair parking fees depending on the time they pay their vehicles within the CBD,” said Cofek.

Cofek further avered that there is no reason to hike the prices as motorists still face insecurity challenges despite numerous complaints.

Justice James Makau then issued orders suspending the directive which was to take effect on December 4, 2019.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu