Reprieve for Wetangula as Rival Faction Postpones Crucial Bomas Meeting

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula can now catch a breather after the meeting scheduled for Saturday at Bomas of Kenya has been postponed.

“In the meantime, the NDC scheduled for November 21, 2020, is postponed awaiting the determination of the matters in court. As we wait for the determination in the courts, we urge party members to remain calm, peaceful but steadfast, believing in their inalienable right to elect national officials to govern their party Ford Kenya,” reads the statement in part.

In an advert earlier in the week, the rival faction from the Ford Kenya party led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi had scheduled a meeting for Saturday, November 21, 2020 to ouster Wetangula and make new leadership changes.

Through a statement to the Newsrooms, Ford Kenya party SG Simiyu Eseli cited that the meeting had been canceled due to a court order.

“The order was then served on the Registrar of Political Parties, who has then given the advice through a letter dated November 18, 2020, that the NDC be held after the High Court matter is dispensed with either way,” Eseli said.

Earlier, it was revealed that millions of shillings had been raised ahead of the Bomas meeting with the pro-Wamunyinyi legislators receiving back up from powerful individuals from the handshake.

Among the financiers of the conference included Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Mukhisa Kituyi who is said to have donated millions of shillings with aid of international connections.

Wamunyinyi and Wetangula’s wrangles began with the latter being kicked out of the party. However, the court ruled that the changes were illegal thus reinstated Wetangula as the Ford K party leader.

Wetangula woes have ideally been linked to his allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto who has for the longest term opposed the handshake.

With all these happening, the Ford Kenya wrangles have intensified and ideally placed the Western Kenya region in turmoil ahead of the 2022 General elections.

For instance, the region has been dubbed a ‘hot cake’ ahead of the 2022 elections, with leaders in the region realigning to ensure they have a stake at the table.

