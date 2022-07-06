Reprieve for Sakaja As Ugandan Court Stops Degree Probe

A Ugandan court has issued orders restraining the government from probing the authenticity of a degree awarded to Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

This was after Team University, from which the senator obtained a Bachelor of Science in Management (External), moved to court seeking to stop the government from further looking into the legislator’s academic credentials.

Two cases had been filed by the Kampala-based university, which is already the subject of an inquiry by the Ugandan Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The case will be heard on July 14.

The varsity had asked Justice Jamson Karemani of the High Court in Kampala to stop the NCHE from investigating the degree whose authenticity is being questioned in Kenya, as well.

“A temporary injunction be issued restraining the respondent from investigating, inquiring into or in any other way interfering with the qualifications awarded to the applicant,” said the cause list on the Judiciary’s website in Uganda on the cases.

NCHE, in a letter to the Commission of University Education (CEU), absolved itself of responsibility so that the Inspectorate of Government (IG) could finish its own investigation.

“NCHE commenced investigations in order to determine the authenticity of the Bachelor of Science in Management (External) degree awarded to Sakaja Johnson Arthur by Team University. However, prior to completing our investigations, the IG also commenced investigations into the same matter hence suspending our action,” said NCHE executive director Prof Mary Okwakol.

Back in Kenya, the legislator is fighting for his place on the ballot after a voter dragged him to court seeking to block the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from printing Nairobi gubernatorial ballot papers until the case is heard and determined.

But according to the senator who is gunning for the Nairobi governor seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, the petitioner, Dennis Wahome, is only out to humiliate him.

“He (the petitioner) is placing unreasonable restrictions against my candidature through institution of frivolous suits both at the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee and in this very instant petition,” said Sakaja.

