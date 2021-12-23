in BUSINESS, NEWS

Reprieve for Kenyans as CA Slashes Call Rates

Kwale residents make phone calls as they celebrate the installation of a Safaricom mast at Shimoni Island on November 12, 2018. [Photo/Courtesy]

Kenyans will breathe a sign of relief after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) announced they will start enjoying lower call rates as from next year.

Confirming the same, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba stated that this was necessitated by CA’s recent review of Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) as well as the Fixed Termination Rates (FTRs).

“In the latest review, the Authority has capped the MTRs and the FTRs at Sh0.12 per minute with effect from January 1, 2022,” Chiloba said in a statement.

 

