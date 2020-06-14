Reprieve For Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi As Police Drop Probe Into Rape Allegations

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not face any further action over an allegation of rape, the Chelsea winger has said in a statement.

Hudson-Odoi was arrested on May 17 and released on bail but the England international says the police will not take the case further.

The England international wrote on Twitter: “At a time where there are bigger things happening in the world right now, you may also be aware of serious allegations that were made against me.

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world comes with a great responsibility, and going forward I will try and use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model that I can be.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read: “A man arrested on Sunday, 17 May following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.

“The incident is therefore no longer being investigated by police.”

Despite his arrest, Hudson-Odoi has taken a full part in Chelsea’s preparations for the resumption of the Premier League season next week.

