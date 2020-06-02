Replacing Of IDs To Resume At Huduma Centres – CAS Shebesh

Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh has announced that Huduma Centres will resume the issuance of Identification Cards (IDs) due to public demand.

Following the Coronavirus menace in the country, Huduma Centres had resolved to provide only two services; the collection of IDs and birth certificates.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, while on a visit to take stock on the safety measures needed to combat the spread of COVID-19 at Huduma Centre in GPO, the CAs indicated that the demand for other services was high thus the resumption.

“Due to increasing demands for other end to end services in this time such as NHIF and replacement of ID’s, Huduma Kenya is preparing to provide more high demand services in the Huduma centres in a phased approach, keeping in mind the safety of staff and customers as the top most priority,” she said.

Shebesh further stated that all safety measures recommended by WHO would be observed including wearing of masks by all staff as well as installation of washing and sanitization booths for customers.

Social distancing will also be observed with an online service set to be unveiled in the coming weeks where people can access the services from anywhere.

“During this Covid-19 season, customers can continue accessing Huduma Kenya assistance via the Huduma contact center, 020 6900020 and the Huduma Kenya social media channels,” Shebesh said.

Currently, Coronavirus cases in the country stand at 2,093 with 71 deaths reported and 499 fatalities.

