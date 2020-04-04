Repeat Tests For Persons Under Mandatory Quarantine, To Stay For Another 14 Days – MoH

Persons under 14 day mandatory quarantine in government selected facilities will be required to continue their stay for an additional 14 days.

In a memo to heads of directorates and those in charge of the quarantine sites, director general Dr Patrick Amoth said that the persons could have contracted the disease as they did not observe the set guidelines.

According to Dr Amoth, the persons who are among the 2,050 who had traveled outside the country did not observe social distance, and the prescribed hygiene measures.

As a result, he said, they could have contracted the disease and are not safe to go back to the general public.

“It is therefore impossible to determine whether those who were quarantined in the facilities are actually safe to be released into the general population,” Amoth said.

The persons, he added, will undergo repeat testing and will be required to henceforth maintain social distance, hygiene measures, and limit interactions.

“All our support services will be maintained and staff will be available for any inquiries and support as before,” he averred.

At least 1,433 samples have been drawn from the individuals currently in quarantine facilities leaving at least 617 cases undetermined.

Health officers in-charge of quarantine services will also be required to ensure compliance with the quarantined persons.

Those who will be found guilty of neglecting their mandate, will be sacked, Pacifica Onyancha, Director of Medical Services – Prevention and Promotive Health said in a memo.

“This will be without further reference to the Human Resource Regulations pursuant to invoking of the Public Health Act,” she said.

Ms Onyancha also ordered for around the clock impromptu visits by ministry of health bosses.

Kenya has so far recorded 122 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the 122, four have since recovered while four others have succumbed.

