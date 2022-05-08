Repeat Autopsy on Sankok’s Son Forces Family To Postpone Burial

Police have ordered a repeat autopsy on the remains of nominated MP David Sankok’s son, Memusi Sankok.

The initial report showed that the minor died as a result of a bullet wound through the chin exiting at the top of his head.

But homicide detectives have expressed doubts in the first report. The sleuths are seeking to establish whether the boy indeed took his own life or others were involved.

The officers ordered the repeat autopsy for forensic analysis by the government pathologist.

In light of the new development, the family has cancelled burial plans that were set for Tuesday, May 10.

“As a committee, we have decided that the burial set for Tuesday will be reviewed due to some family members who are traveling. We will give a comprehensive statement on Monday,” said Narok East MP Ken Aramat.

Police were at Sankok’s home on Saturday but did not record statements.

On Friday, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua accused DCI of playing politics with the death of Memusi.

According to Gachagua, as much as there are inconsistencies in the statements of the family members, they should be allowed to mourn and bury their son peacefully and everything else can follow.

“DCI should give them time and only come back after the burial. Subjecting the family to recording many statements is inhuman. We urge the DCI to exercise understanding and let them bury their child in peace. Let the officers exercise professionalism,” he said.

