Rent Tribunal Suspends Physical Proceedings Over Coronavirus Fears

The Rent Tribunal has announced suspension of physical proceedings until further notice as part of the government efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Irene Mithia, the Tribunals administrator, said in a notice addressed to advocates, litigants and the general public, that all matters that had been fixed for hearing and mention from March 28 will not proceed until virtual sittings commence.

“Physical registry services are hereby suspended at the Nairobi Rent Tribunal. All pleadings and applications shall be through the filing system,” the notice reads.

The administrator noted that the move is in line with a directive issued by Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu aimed at preventing the spread of the virus in the five zoned counties (Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru).

All urgent applications shall be heard at the Nairobi Tribunal in the absence of the parties or their advocates.

Mithiu further said that urgent urgent applications filed at the other nine Tribunals shall be sent to the Nairobi Tribunal for hearing.

“Orders or directions will be collected on Tuesdays and Fridays. Where possible the same will be transmitted via email,” she added.

The tribunal is established under Section 4 of the Rent Restriction Act, Cap 296, Laws of Kenya.

Its mandate is to determine disputes between landlords and tenants of protected tenancies, which are residential buildings.

