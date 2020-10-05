Renowned Kalenjin Musician ‘Rhino Kaboom’ Dies In Ghastly Accident

Renowned Kalenjin secular musician Amon Kipkirui, popularly known as ‘Rhino Kaboom’ died in a ghastly road accident on Sunday night.

Police reports indicate that the musician, aged 27 was on his motorbike which collided with a Probox along the Emining-Eldama-Ravine road. The Probox’s registration has been identified as KCB378S.

“The incident occurred on a bend at Koitepes junction, some few kilometers off Saos trading centre,” a senior police officer is quoted by Star.

Rest in perfect peace @Rhino Kaboom 😥😥😥it's unbelievable you're no more…. pic.twitter.com/QWQz6Gdrc1 — Favour jackie Official🇰🇪 (@Favourjacki) October 4, 2020

The artist reportedly died on the spot while the occupants of the Probox Zachary Kiprotich with his Wife Cynthia Kokwe came out unhurt.

Rhino’s body has since been transferred to Eldama Ravine sub-county Hospital mortuary.

His death has come as a big shock to the community as he made huge contributions to the music industry with his music including Daisy, Lulu among others being a huge source of entertainment.

In yet another incidence in 2017, musician Weldon Cheruiyot died in an accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Kunene died along with his six colleagues in what was termed as one of the worst accidents in the region.

His funeral was attended by a section of Rift Valley leaders including the Late Governor Joyce Laboso who condoled with their families.

Road accidents have led to massive deaths with relevant authorities citing failure to observe traffic rules.

For instance, as a measure to prevent the massive loss of lives, traffic police have beefed up inspections as well as set up stringent rules that are to be followed by motorists and drivers. Failure to heed these results in dire consequences of fine or even imprisonment.

