Relief For Wetangula As Registrar Of Political Parties Declares Form Sealing Fate In Party Incorrectly Signed

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula can breathe easy after registrar of political parties declined to effect changes stripping him of the title.

Ms Anne Nderitu, in a letter to the party secretary general Simiyu Eseli, said that the PP7 form was not signed correctly hence the delay.

She referred the matter back to the party for an internal resolution.

“You are kindly guided to address the issue highlighted above within the precincts of your party constitution and in line with Section 20 of the PPA and apprise us of the same.”

Wetangula who also doubles up as the Bungoma senator was kicked out as party leader on Sunday following an emergency NEC Meeting.

His replacement was Wafula Wamunyinyi.

The “rebel” faction removed Wetangula on account of gross misconduct.

“In the recent past, the influence of our party has been waning. I am aware of the weight of the challenge ahead. We are going to work to restore the party, we will unite the members and strengthen the party,” Wamunyinyi said.

Moments after his ouster, Wetangula too suspended the errant members.

Kanduyi MP was suspended and in his place Vincent Kemosi appointed the new secretary for Livestock.

SG Eseli’s position was filled by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

“Regrettably, my close friend and the person I grew up with, is suspended and will be replaced by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa,” he said.

Wetangula on Monday alongside ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi accused ODM’s Raila Odinga of using the infamous “divide and conquer” manoeuvre to win over the Luhya vote.

“He is behaving like a rude guest and encouraging rudeness in young leaders,” over 20 MPs supporting the besieged Ford Kenya leader said in a statement.

Political parties have been making realignments as 2022 fast approaches.

Jubilee Party for instance has shown the door leaders who do not support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika, Moses Kuria, Kimani Ichung’wa, Kithure Kindiki are some of the leaders who have been on the receiving end for opposing party directives.

ODM too has ousted disloyal MPs from house leadership committees.

