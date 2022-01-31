Relief for Telcos as Bill Seeking to Have Customers Reimbursed for Dropped Calls Expires

Kenyans will not be compensated for expenses incurred should network interruptions result in dropped calls. This is after a bill seeking to compel mobile telcos to reimburse customers Sh10 for every dropped call expired before it was passed to law.

In the event that it had sailed through, the Kenya Information and Communication (Amendment) Bill would have made it possible for customers to receive compensation for at least three calls per day.

Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo introduced the bill in 2019 with an aim of helping Kenyans across all demographics receive quality services from telecommunication companies.

“A licensee is liable to credit a customer who initiates a call that gets cut out after a connection by Sh 10 worth of airtime for each call drop within its network for a maximum of three calls per day. A licensee shall not be liable to compensate a consumer where a call gets cut out due to third party interference on the licensee’s connection lines, inevitable accident,” the bill read in part.

The bill however expired after MPs failed to pick it up for debate and finalize its second reading.

“The following bills which were published in 2019 and whose second reading had not been concluded by end of the fifth session have now lapsed,” National Assembly speaker Johnson Muturi ruled on Wednesday.

