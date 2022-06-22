Relief For Sakaja as CUE Withdraws Letter Revoking Recognition of Uganda Degree

UDA Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja can breathe easy after the Commission for University Education (CUE) withdrew a letter revoking recognition of his degree.

CUE chairman Prof Chacha Nyaigoti stated in a letter that the commission will issue further instructions after a probe into the legitimacy of the degree is concluded.

“That the respondent wishes to confirm to the honorable court that the substratum of this suit being the letter dated June 14, 2022, for which review is sought is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondent,” said Prof Chacha.

This comes after the Nairobi senator in a contempt of court suit accused Prof Chacha of violating court orders.

By speaking to the media on Friday, June 17, Sakaja alleged that Prof Chacha had displayed “contempt, disregard and disobedience of court rulings” that temporarily postponed CUE’s revocation of his degree.

“On the even date, 17th June, 2022 at 7:00 p.m, the Contemnor herein one PROF. CHACHA NYAIGOTI-CHACHA who is the Chairman of the Board of the Respondent, went live on all major National Televisions and other media fora wherein he issued a press statement whose contents were a mockery and contemptuous of the Court’s orders earlier served upon the Respondent,” court documents read.

"THAT later, on 20th June, 2022 at around 5:00 p.m. the Contemnor again released a signed press statement to all media houses , wherein he ostensibly made reference to the Applicant, the orders of status quo ante , and the court process in general."

