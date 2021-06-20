Relief for Parents as Gov’t Slashes Secondary School Fees

Parents and guardians can now breathe easy after the government resolved to slash school fees paid in secondary schools in the new academic year starting on July 26, 2021.

The reasoning behind the reduced fees, Kahawa Tungu understands, is the reduction of the number of weeks in a term from 39 to 30.

The Ministry of Education formulated the new calendar following the disruption of learning last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new circular sent to all school heads across the country dated June 16, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, through Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Jwan, said students in Catagory A will pay a maximum of Sh45,000.

The list of schools in Category A includes all national schools and extra county schools located in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Nyeri, Thika and Eldoret.

Read: Closure of a Nyandarua School over Covid-19 Cases a Non-issue, Magoha Tells Journalists

In the new fee structure, parents who initially paid Sh53,554 in the academic year ending in July will save Sh8,554.

Parents and guardians with students in boarding schools that fall under Catagory B will pay Sh35,000, translating to a relief of Sh5,545.

Category B contains boarding schools and extra county schools located in other areas other than towns listed in Catagory A.

Students in special needs schools will pay Sh10,680 annually, Sh21,920 less than the Sh32,600 they have been paying yearly.

Read Also: Form One Students To Report To School On August 2 – CS Magoha

Day schools students will part with school uniform and meals expenses as all the tuition fee has been catered for by the government.

CAS Jwan said the new fee structure will be enforced starting July 26, 2021, to March 4, 2022.

The CAS warned school heads from restructuring the released fee structure.

“The Ministry of Education has revised fees guidelines payable by parents. It is the responsibility of the principal to ensure accuracy of the data available on National Education Management Information Systems(NEMIS), where every learner is fully registered on the platform,” Jwan said.

Read Also: Education CS Magoha Bans Hiring Of School Buses For Private Events

The official added that the government will disburse Sh22,224 per student yearly. The money will be released in four quarters of Sh5,560.

The fee will cover curricular, co-curricular, and medical insurances.

The review is good news to many parents and guardians who have been struggling to pay school fees for their children due to job losses and salary cuts occasioned by the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu