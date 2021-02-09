Relief For Nominated Senators Omanga, Mwaura As Disputes Tribunal Suspends Expulsion

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on Tuesday suspended the decision by Jubilee Party to expel its nominated senators.

Tribunal chairperson, Desma Nungo, said the party resolution to eject some members has been suspended until the affected members get a hearing in court.

Senators Isaac Mwaura, Millicent Omanga, and two others moved to court Tuesday, seeking to overturn the decision removing them from their positions.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party on Monday expelled Mwaura, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Omanga, Prengei Victor, and Iman Dekow.

Read: Senator Mwaura Claims Jubilee Disciplinary Committee Targeting Him For Supporting DP Ruto

“The expulsions are with immediate effect and have been communicated to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties,” said party secretary-general Raphael Tuju.

Mwaura appeared before the Disciplinary Committee on Thursday to answer to charges of disloyalty to the party and advancing the interests of rivals.

As of last evening, Omanga said she was yet to receive the official communication from the party but noted that their ouster was a “stark reminder of the desperation of those who’ve held the party hostage”.

“I’ve not received official communication from Jubilee party on my purported expulsion, and 5 other colleagues, from the party. Just seen it on the media. Assume it’s true, it’s a stark reminder of the desperation of those who’ve held the party hostage. We’re going nowhere!” she said.

Read Also: Senator Mwaura Summoned By Jubilee’s Disciplinary Committee Over UDA Links

This is the most recent purge on legislators perceived to be loyal to Deputy President William Ruto.

In 2020, Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were ejected from their majority leader and whip, respectively, for allegedly undermining the party position.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu