Relief for Kibor’s Family as Three Fail to Obtain Orders Halting Burial

The family of businessman cum politician Jackson Kibor is relieved after an Eldoret court gave the green light for his burial.

Earlier, three people, two men and a woman had sought to stop Kibor’s burial until the issues raised were addressed.

Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Barnabas Kiptoo however declined to grant the orders on the grounds that the applicants failed to serve all the respondents involved on time.

The magistrate further directed the plaintiffs to serve all the respondents on time ahead of the hearing set for April 19, 2022.

“In the absence of the parties, the matter cannot proceed. I direct the matter to be heard on April 19 before court three,” the Magistrate ruled.

Businessman Jackson Kibor Funeral underway.

Kibor passed on earlier this month at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret after a long illness. He had reportedly been on medical oxygen since October 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Doctors reported that his two kidneys had failed and he had been using an oxygen cylinder that was inside his Prado.

Nicknamed chairman of the boychild and guest speaker for men’s conference, Kibor has been an online sensation through memes and quotes on relationships.

He made headlines after divorcing his many wives, fighting with his children over properties and flamboyant display of his cars.

In an incident in 2018, Kibor won a divorce case against his third wife, Naomi Jeptoo. Eldoret Magistrate Naomi Wairimu ruled to allow the divorce on the grounds that both parties consented to the divorce application.

Mzee Kibor filed the case on the grounds that Ms Jeptoo denied him his conjugal rights and was cruel to him.

He complained of stress due to mistreatment and disrespect from his third wife, Jeptoo. Prior to the ruling, Kibor had also divorced his other wife, Josephine Koech of 52 years.

Kibor was sustained by his youngest wife Eunita Kibor and several children.

