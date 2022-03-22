Relief for Kenyans As Russia Lifts Travel Ban

Russia has lifted travel restrictions imposed on travellers from Kenya.

The Russian Embassy in Nairobi confirmed on Tuesday, March 22, that the restrictions had been reviewed in the latest decree of the Russian Government.

The embassy noted that Kenyan students can now apply for visas in readiness for their travel.

“Dear Kenyans! According to the Decree №440-R of the Russian Government, previously imposed restrictions (including those related to Kenyan students studying in Russia) on entry to Russia, have been removed. You can now apply and get your visa in the Embassy,” read a statement shared on Twitter.

“Meanwhile, the Decree №635-R (March 16, 2020) of the Russian Government that enlists the categories of foreigners (paragraph 2) who are allowed to travel to Russia is still in force. Those categories include #diplomatic and #service passport holders, #students and #cadets, foreign relatives of #Russian citizens, participants of #sports and #business events, etc.”

Dear Kenyans!

According to the Decree №440-R of the Russian Government, previously imposed restrictions (including those related to Kenyan students studying in 🇷🇺) on entry to Russia, have been removed.

You can now apply and get your visa in the Embassyhttps://t.co/ZU6SHjAu03 pic.twitter.com/iffODFta20 — Russian Embassy in Kenya/Посольство России в Кении (@russembkenya) March 22, 2022

Also Read: Russian Court Upholds Ban of Meta Platforms with the Exemption of WhatsApp

The ban on travellers from Kenya was imposed in December last year as part of the Russian government’s efforts to curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country.

“Due to the detection of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant, in several countries, the task force for preventing the importation and spread of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation has temporarily restricted entry to Russia (including via third countries) for nationals and permanent residents of the following countries: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania, Hong Kong and Kenya; as well as foreign nationals who visited the above countries within 14 days before arriving in Russia,” Russia announced.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...