Relief for Helb Beneficiaries as Gov’t Extends 100% Penalty Waiver Till June

Student loan applicants at the Higher Education Loans Board offices in Nairobi on September 19, 2014. [Photo/Courtesy]

Helb beneficiaries can breathe a sigh of relief after the institution extended the deadline for 100% penalty waiver by one month.

The Covid-19 penalty waiver was to come to an end on April 30 but has been pushed to June 30.

“We acknowledge that unemployment and underemployment and the challenging environment for loanees to start and run businesses has affected loan repayment,” Helb CEO Charles Ringera said.

Last month, the institution through its CEO announced it had embarked on an aggressive process to recover more than Sh10 billion that beneficiaries had not paid for over 10 years.

Charles Ringera confirmed that the tough recovery measures include prosecuting ‘hardcore’ defaulters.

Written by Mercy Auma

