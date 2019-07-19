Relief For Governor Obado As Court Dismisses Firearm Case 

The Milimani High Court on Thursday dropped a firearm case against Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

According to the court, investigations disclosed that the county boss followed the law in acquiring the firearms.

Following the new revelation, Magistrate Joyce Ngadani directed that the guns be returned to the governor after the officer added that there was no further evidence to sustain the charges.

Last year, eight guns were recovered from Governor Obado’s two homes in Migori and Nairobi by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Read:

The EACC sleuths were reportedly searching for documents that could aid their investigation into alleged misappropriation of Ksh.2 billion county funds.

Obado, who had been arrested and detained in police custody, was later in November released after the court also dismissed an application to have him detained for 15 days in the firearms possession case.

The governor, who had by then spent two nights in custody, was released on a Ksh.500,000 bond and surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Ksh.200,000.

In her ruling, Magistrate Gandani stated that the prosecution failed to establish why the investigators should continue holding the governor in custody.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu