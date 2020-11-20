Parties Registrar Approves Dismissal Of Ekuru Aukot As Leader Of Thirdway Alliance Kenya

The Registrar of Political Parties has approved the dismissal of Ekuru Aukot as party leader of Thirdway Alliance Kenya.

In a letter seen by Kahawa Tungu addressed to the party’s Secretary General Fredrick Okango, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu, however, declined to approve the expulsion of Aukot as a member of Thirdway Alliance Kenya.

“The expulsion of Dr Aukot as a party member did not satisfy the set requirements including article 6.3 of your party constitution. In light of this, the expulsion is hereby declined, ” the letter dated November 18 reads.

This is because the charges against Aukot were majorly on his role as party leader and not as a member.

The party had expelled Aukot in September over lack of transparency and financial impropriety.

While announcing Aukot’s expulsion, Okango said that the party leader, who was suspended on August 26, had failed to honour summons to appear before the party disciplinary committee.

“The disciplinary committee convened on September 4 and all witnesses and complaints appeared and testified, however, Aukot did not appear nor did he send an apology,” said Okango.

Among other issues, Aukot had been suspended for verbally assaulting deputy party leader Dr Angela Mwikali and defying a court order in a children’s case, hence violating Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on matters leadership and integrity.

