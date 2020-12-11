Relief For Dr Mogusu’s Family As Hospital Agrees To Release Body

Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital has agreed to release the body of Dr Stephen Mogusu after the government cleared a bill of Ksh204,618.

Initial reports had indicated that the bill was Ksh1 million, but a statement from the hospital’s Credit Control Office disputed the figure.

“A clearance letter was issued to the wife in order to proceed and finish processing of burial permit at the farewell home. The hospital is awaiting the family to pick up their loved one,” read the statement in part.

In a letter from Kenya Medical Association, the deceased’s widow, with the help of other medics had failed to clear the bill.

Read: Doctors Union Wants State To Clear Dr. Mogusu’s Hospital Bill, Compensate Family

On Tuesday, medics demanded that the government clears the bill and compensate Mogusu’s young family.

“KMPDU demands that the Ministry of Health to take full responsibility for all outstanding medical bills and compensation to the family,” said KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda.

Dr. Stephen Mogusu, who was working at the Machakos County Isolation Centre, succumbed to COVID-19 complications on December 7.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu