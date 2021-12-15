Relief for DCI Kinoti As Appellate Court Suspends Warrant of Arrest

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday suspended a warrant of arrest against Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

The top detective was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt.

The arrest warrant has been set aside pending the ruling on his application on April 1, 2022.

The High Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest against Kinoti over contempt for an order requiring him to return guns confiscated from businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Read: DCI Boss Kinoti Accuses Wanjigi Of Harassment As He Appeals Guns Case

The court directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to effect the arrest and ensure Kinoti is arraigned in court to answer to the said charge.

The police boss further sought to have the appellate court suspend the prison sentence imposed last month.

In the petition, Kinoti accused Wanjigi and his wife Irene Nzisa of harassment.

“I am apprehensive that the continued harassment of myself shall continue not unless the court grants the stay orders sought in my application dated 30th November 2021,” court documents read.

Read Also: Court Orders Arrest of DCI Boss Kinoti Over Contempt

The DCI boss was on November 18 sentenced to four months in prison by Justice Anthony Mrima for disobeying the orders issued by Justice Chacha Mwita in June 2019.

Justice Mrima gave Kinoti seven days to surrender to authorities at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

The seven days lapsed on November 26, days after the court declined to set aside the sentence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...