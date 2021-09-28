Relief For Barcelona, Juventus And Real Madrid As Uefa Halts Disciplinary Proceedings

Uefa has halted its legal fight against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid over their involvement in the proposed European Super League.

The clubs were among the 12 “founding” members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The trio, who have refused to renounce the project, were being investigated for “a potential violation” of Uefa’s legal framework.

Uefa says it is now “as if the proceedings had never been opened”.

“The Uefa Appeals Body has declared today the proceedings null and void,” a statement read.

The moves comes after a court in Madrid ruled that Uefa should not punish the three remaining clubs.

European football’s governing body has also said it will not yet collect the goodwill payments agreed with the other nine Super League clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham plus Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan. The English clubs had agreed a combined payment of £22m in June.

In a further statement released on Tuesday, Uefa added it had “filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings.

“Uefa fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion.”

