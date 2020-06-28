Reinstated Police Boss John M’Mbijiwe Threaten to Teach Cops who Arrested Joshua Waiganjo a Lesson

Reinstated Assistant Inspector General of Police John M’Mbijiwe is already breathing fire, days after being brought back to the police service.

According to sources within the security sector, John M’Mbijiwe seems to hold fake cop Joshua Waiganjo in high regard that when he was recently arrested along Kangundo Road, Mbijiwe swore to make sure that the Kayole-based officers who arrested him will not stay easy at their current positions.

The sources indicate that M’Mbijiwe was recorded by intelligence and other officers while bragging in a bar along Kangundo Road while drinking in the company of the fake police officer, Joshua Waiganjo.

Officers who carried out the operation are reportedly worried that they might be punished by their senior who is feeling vengeful having spent close to 8 years outside the police service.

Joshua Waiganjo together with former Rift Valley police boss John M’Mbijiwe and the Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commander Remi Ngugi were cleared of all charges, including impersonation, robbery with violence and theft, in May.

In an interview with the Daily Nation published on Saturday, Waiganjo indicated that he is bitter with those who punished and “fixed” them in the case. He still insists that he is a bona fire police officer appointed through “a rigorous competitive process.”

The duo seems to be planning serious revenge on people they blame for their predicament.

