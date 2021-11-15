Reinstate Nick Mwendwa, FIFA Urges CS Amina Mohammed

Fifa has urged the government to consider reinstatement of the Football Kenya Federation, FKF Executive, including its president Nick Mwendwa.

The government through the line ministry disbanded the national football body following a two-week audit report the allegedly unearthed misappropriation.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed moved further to form FKF Committee to run football affairs in the country for a period of six months, a move Fifa has deemed contrary to its statutes, and wants it reversed.

“The appointment of the so called ‘Caretaker Committee’ by your office is undoubtedly contrary to our principles according to which all our member associations including FKF are required to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence of any third parties,” Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Fifa reiterated their willingness to help find a solution to the impasse, but on condition that the FKF leadership is restored.

“Going forward, without prejudice to the allegations that have been raised, and any potential trial for the offences that may have been committed, Fifa and Caf are asking you to consider reinstatement of the FKF Executive Committee as prior thereto.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa and Secretary General Barry Otieno remain in custody and are expected to be produced in court on Monday.

