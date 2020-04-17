“Go Put Your House In Order”, Registrar Of Political Parties Tells Tuju Over Jubilee Change Of Officials Standoff

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties has directed the Jubilee Party leadership to internally resolve underlying issues regarding change of officials in the National Management Committee (NMC).

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies in the Jubilee party had opposed the changes terming them as “illegal” and orchestrated by fraudsters within the party. They accused the individuals of taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to get some persons to leadership positions through the backdoor.

In a letter addressed to the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu said she had received a total of 350 protest letters hence the decisin to decline the request to effect changes in NMS leadership.

The written objections, Ms Nderitu said, relate to procedures and processes within the Jubilee party.

“Consequently, these written objections from members of the Jubilee Party are hereby forwarded to Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your party constitution and party structures, ” said Ms Nderitu in a letter dated April 16.

Read: Jubilee Reinstates Abdi Guyo As Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Following Ouster

The registrar, however, noted that should the party exhaust all internal dispute resolution mechanisms, the matter can be referred to the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal for hearing and determination as provided in section 40 of the Political Parties Act,2011.

The latest development comes two days after Tuju accused the DP and his allies of having flouted Jubilee’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms by using social media to air their grievances.

“We, therefore, wish to believe that some of the vitriol exhibited were from parody social media accounts of these very senior and respected leaders of the Party who have access to the many channels of communication with the Party leadership, ” said Tuju.

Read Also: Tuju Tells Off DP Ruto, Allies Over Use Of “Parody” Social Media Accounts To Challenge Change Of Jubilee Officials

Tuju had written to the Office of Registrar of Political Parties to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

“These were additions necessitated by the departure of some of officials at different times in the last one year apart from one instance where two officials were from one county. Another addition was of the current Executive Director who replaced the previous official who became a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), ” he said on Wednesday.

The SG said he acted on instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The much talked about additions were made long before the Coronavirus menace visited us. What was filed by the Party last month to comply with March 31s, deadline were normal yearly returns that are required by law in terms of changes of office bearers, signatories to the accounts and any other material issues that the register may require by law, ” said Tuju.

Read Also: Fake Minutes? Registrar Of Political Parties Now Directs Tuju To Furnish Regulator With Duly Signed Documents Amid Jubilee Leadership Wrangles

Ruto’s allies have in the recent past taken to social media to accuse Tuju of a plot to edge the DP out of the party ahead of the 2022 Presidential Elections.

The leaders claimed that party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Governing Council (NGC) members have not met since 2017 despite the party constitution requiring them to meet once after every four months, or as need determines.

But Ruto said President Uhuru Kenyatta is not part of the “cartel” that is determined to stop his 2022 Presidential ambitions.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN’T President Uhuru’s men; They are CROOKS,” the DP wrote on Twitter.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu