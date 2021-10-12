You Can Register as a Voter at Huduma Centres without Necessarily Travelling Upcountry – IEBC

You do not need to travel upcountry to register as a voter in the upcoming 2022 elections, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed.

Speaking on Tuesday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that Kenyans can register as voters or change their voter registration details at the nearest 52 Huduma Centres across the country.

“Voter transfers, however, would have to be approved at the constituency level,” he said.

Yesterday, the commission announced that it had failed to meet its target in week one of the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR).

Read: IEBC Falls Short of Weekly Target of 1.5 Million New Voters as Only 202,518 Listed

In a statement to newsrooms, Chebukati said the commission managed to register 202,518 new voters in the last seven days against a 1.5 million target.

The counties that the recorded the lowest percentage of targets in week one included: Mombasa 4,486 against a target of 190,237, Nairobi 16,151 (732,568), Kirinyaga 2,376 (113,784), Embu 2,102 (100,887), Laikipia 1,664(80,231), Murang’a 3,259 (191,545), Kitui 2,324 (154,341), Nyandarua 1,495 (106,652), Nyeri 1,915 (148,995) and Kiambu 2,334 (385,367).

Chebukati attributed the low turnout recorded in most parts of the country to voter apathy, insecurity in parts of Lamu, Baringo and Laikipia Counties as well as along Kenya-Somalia borders and lack of National Identity Cards by a population that have reached the age of 18 years above.

Read Also: How to Book an Appointment on the New Huduma Centre System

He further encouraged Kenyans to take advantage of the listing exercise so as to be able to participate in the General Election slated for August 9, 2022.

“In 2017, the Commission took note that Kenyans did not optimally utilize the early days to register. The consequence was a mad rush and long queues in the last days to the close of the registration drive. Let us reverse this trend by shedding off the tag of ‘last-minute Kenyan rush,” he said. Press Release – Status Update on Enhanced Continuous Voter Registrationhttps://t.co/I7X1ilOBRo#ECVR2021 pic.twitter.com/UmzIxx9aHX — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) October 11, 2021 Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...