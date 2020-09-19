Reggae Was Paused For A While But We Are Soon Relaunching It – Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has stated that the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will soon hit the road to make it popular.

Raila spoke while attending the thanksgiving ceremony for the daughter of KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossin following her admission to the bar.

According to the AU Special Envoy, the push for constitutional change through BBI is unstoppable.

“We had paused reggae for a while but since everything is slowly coming to normal we shall soon be relaunching it,” said Odinga.

We recognize education as a key enabler of economic development. Towards this end, I joined the family of KNUT Secretary General Hon. Wilson Sossion to celebrate their daughter Rosemary’s admission to the Bar. pic.twitter.com/3Plgvqkxbm — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 19, 2020

Read: IEBC Declares Raila’s Sh2 Billion Referendum Impractical

The former Prime Minister further took a jibe at the Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler movement‘ slogan stating that all the former presidents who ruled Kenya were from poor backgrounds thus he is not special.

Ultimately, he intimated that contrary to what Kenyans have been made to believe, anyone aspiring for the top seat including him stands a chance and should not be branded as from wealthy families or dynasties.

Odinga further urged leaders to desist from spreading messages of hate but rather embrace peace and unity.

Read Also:Mixed Reactions As Raila Odinga Junior Slams ODM Leaders

Among those who attended the Thanksgiving ceremony were Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Senator James Orengo, MPs Otiende Amollo, Eve Obara, Johanna Ngeno, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat among others.

Addressing the audience, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa called on netizens to support the BBI adding that devolution has given much focus in it.

“Let us support it as it will ensure the success of devolution which is aimed at benefiting all Kenyans,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu