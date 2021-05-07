Ref Mary Njoroge Appointed To Officiate At the Tokyo Olympics

Kenyan female referee Mary Njoroge has been appointed to officiate at the Tokyo Olympics which begins on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Another Kenyan, Gilbert Cheruiyot, who is an assistant referee, will also do duty at the global games which ends on August 8, 2021.

Mary’s star has continued to rise in the male dominated field.

Apart from regularly handling Kenyan Premier League games, she has also officiated some top games both in the continental and outside.





She did duty at the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup as well as the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

