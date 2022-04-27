Ref Blows Whistle To Allow Players Break Ramadan Fast

A Rwandan ref temporarily halted a game to allow Muslim players to break Ramadan Fast.

The unprecedented move in Rwandan football happened during domestic cup game between Rayon Sports and Bugesera at Kigali Stadium, Tuesday.

In the 15th minute of the encounter, referee Abdul Twagirumukiza blew the whistle to allow players observing the Ramadan to take on nutrition.

During the Ramadan, Muslims partaking in a period of fasting do not eat nor drink during the daylight hours from sunrise to sunset.

Read: Does Juju Work In Football? Tanzanian Club Loses Despite “Burnt Sacrifice”

Muslim players from both teams, including Musa Esenu who scored the only goal of the game, were seen eating bananas and drinking juice during the pause.

The referee Abdul Nshimyumukiza, who is himself Muslim ran off the field to get a drink before resuming the game.

Rayon Sports went on to win the first leg 1-0.

Ramadan is set to finish with Eid celebration on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...