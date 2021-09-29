Facebook Starts Rolling out Reels to Users on The Platform

Facebook has started rolling out Reels to Facebook users. The feature was first being tested in the Beta stage for a month prior to roll out. Both iOS and Android users in the US will be able to access the feature for now.

Reels is Facebook’s TikTok clone which was first introduced in Instagram in August last year. Just like TikTok, Reels allows users to create short videos using a variety of editing tools including music and audio, AR effects and times among others.

Facebook Reels will allow users to create their short form videos directly from the app or share their Reels from Instagram to Facebook.

Read: Instagram Launches Reels, Its TikTok Version, In Over 50 Countries

Facebook users can create Reels from a “Create” button located in a new Reels section that appears when scrolling the Newsfeed. Users will also be able to create while watching other Reels or by tapping “Reels” at the the top of the Newsfeed.

To view Reels, users can scroll the newsfeed where Reels from Instagtam will also be displayed.

Facebook has been quite vocal about its plans to take on TikTok following its whirlwind success.

The Chinese company was the most downloaded app in 2020. The company recorded a total of 3 billion downloads by July this year, and recently shared that at least 1 billion users visit the app on a monthly basis.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...