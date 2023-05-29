Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: Excellence on a Budget

Xiaomi has announced the new devices in its Redmi – budget smartphone line – lineup in Kenya.

The Redmi Note 12 series comprises of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12.

With me is the top-of-the-line arctic white Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, a smartphone that might break the record for a mid-range device’s ability to take pictures.

Design and Display

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has a 6.67″ Full HD Plus Pro AMOLED screen with a Gorilla Glass 5 protector.

The AMOLED display is beautiful, sharp, vibrant, and colorful. The Dolby Atmos sound and stereo speaker arrangement enhance every aspect of media consumption.

The volume rockers and side-mounted fingerprint reader are on the left. Fast scanning speeds allow for quick unlocking. Additionally, you may activate the camera, switch on the torch, and perform other actions by double-tapping it.

The type-c port, primary microphone, two SIM card slots, and speaker grille are all located at the bottom.

The 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, second microphone, and top-facing speaker are located at the top.

The camera island with three lenses and an LED flash are located at the back. The phone’s glass back gives it a luxurious appearance, but if it isn’t protected by a case.

The gadget is easy to handle because of its curved back.

WideVine L1 and HDR10+ are supported on the 10-bit screen. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also included.

With the high refresh rate, the phone feels more responsive and offers a more fluid experience.

Performance

The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor are pre-installed on the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G. 8GB RAM, and an additional 3GB of virtual RAM, and 256GB storage are included.

The phone is running MIUI 14 and Android 12.

With its incredible speed and responsiveness, games were played without incident.

Battery

With its 120W wired charging, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G has one of the fastest charging times.

It takes approximately 23 minutes to charge to 100 percent from 0 percent. The phone comes with a charger that uses GaN technology.

Xiaomi’s 120W fast charging is incorporated with 34 charging and battery safety features, which cover the entire charging cycle from the charger to the circuit to the battery. 9 thermal sensors monitor the real-time temperature, ensuring charging is safe at all times.

5G enabled, Bluetooth enabled, and location activated, the 5000mAh will easily last almost two days and still have enough juice left over for some late-night surfing.

Camera

A single punch-hole selfie camera and a potent triple camera configuration are both featured on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The cutout houses a 16MP front-facing camera. A 200MP primary lens with OIS and two additional cameras—an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro—make up the back cameras.

The pictures are crispy and clear. The image quality was excellent. Images taken in low light are also bright.

For photo lovers, it is important to note that the gadget can take 10-bit RAW pictures.

Content creators can play around with Time-Lapse, Long Exposure, Vlog mode, Slow Motion, and switching between 50M and 200MP settings.

Our Take

For a budget smartphone, the Redmi 12 Pro Plus 5g is worth every coin. The long battery life, high-res images, amazing sound, and ultra-fast charging system, the gadget is a MUST HAVE.

It is retailing at Sh49,999.

