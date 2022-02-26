Redmi Note 11 Review: Should You Get It?

Redmi has launched a few Note 11 devices already and one of them is the Redmi Note 11 which dropped on Thursday last week.

The Redmi Note 11 has been described by many as the most ‘basic’ model in the series, with respectable specs at a low price. The gadget is pocket friendly, retailing between Sh19,999 and Sh23,999.

Redmi Note 11 specifications: 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display 90 Hz refresh rate | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor | 4GB or 6GB RAM+ 64GB or 128GB storage| expandable RAM 2GB, expandable storage 1TB| 50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera | 13MP front camera | 5000 mAh battery | 33W fast charging | MIUI 13 based on Android 11 |

Let’s find from our review just how good the phone is.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 maintains the ‘Evol’ design, which is remarkably similar to the previous edition of the phone. The phone isn’t overly large, it is simple to operate with one hand, and the fingerprint reader on the power button is accurate.

There is a headphone jack, dual speakers (one on top and one on the bottom), and a dedicated microSD card as well as two distinct nano SIM slots on the phone. The device’s extensible storage capacity is up to 1TB.

It is, however, important to note that the phone does not come with earphones.

From an entertainment standpoint, this is a terrific phone, especially because the audio quality is excellent. It is possible to increase the refresh rate to 90 Hz, albeit this is not required.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor is included in the Redmi Note 11, coupled with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. For this review, I have the 4GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi also allows you to add another 2GB of RAM. In ordinary everyday use, I did not encounter any problems.

The phone comes pre-installed with Xiaomi’s latest operating system, MIUI 13. This is still Android 11-based.

The Redmi Note 11 has a 50MP camera, as well as an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP portrait, and 2MP macro camera. In bright outside illumination, the camera performs admirably. Overall, the photographs are vibrant and ready for social media, which is exactly what most users desire.

The camera performs admirably at night, as long as there is adequate lighting. Bright colors are handled fairly effectively by the phone.

The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. In about an hour, you may anticipate the phone to be fully charged.

The battery lasts at least two days with social media activity.

5G connectivity is one component that is absent here.

Since the inception of Xiaomi in 2011, the Chinese brand has grown to establish a stronger footprint in the smartphone market. Last year, the company briefly toppled tech giant, Samsung to take the top spot in global smartphone sales.

